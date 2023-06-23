Dark Clouds Of Confrontation: PM Modi On Ensuring Peace In The Indo-Pacific

In a powerful address before the joint session of the US Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concerns about the evolving dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region, stating that "dark clouds of coercion and confrontation are casting their shadows in the Indo-Pacific." His remarks, though not explicitly mentioning any country, were seen as an indirect reference to China's assertive behavior in the region.

Highlighting the significance of stability in the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi emphasized that it had become a central concern in the relationship between India and the United States. He stressed the need for the region to be free from domination, where all nations can make independent choices without fear or coercion. The Prime Minister envisioned an Indo-Pacific that fosters progress and development, where the aspirations of nations are not suffocated.

PM Modi's address to US Congress comes at a crucial time

He talked about the importance of respecting the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. PM Modi's address at the US Congress comes at a crucial time when geopolitical tensions and power struggles are intensifying in the Indo-Pacific. The region has witnessed heightened activities, particularly in the South China Sea, with China's growing military presence and territorial claims raising concerns among neighboring countries.

The Prime Minister's remarks reflect India's commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. India has actively pursued a policy of strategic partnerships, including the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, with the United States, Japan, and Australia, to uphold a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

As the world's largest democracy and one of the fastest-growing economies, India plays a crucial role in shaping the Indo-Pacific's future. PM Modi's address to the US Congress underscores India's commitment to safeguarding the region's stability, promoting a rules-based order, and ensuring the freedom and security of all nations within the Indo-Pacific.

The Prime Minister's visit to the United States is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the United States and pave the way for enhanced cooperation on various fronts, including defense, trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.