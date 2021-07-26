Dating Game Killer Rodney James Alcala Accused Of Murdering 130 People Dies In Prison

A ruthless murderer who has reportedly killed over 130 people across the US, breathed his last in prison while awaiting execution. Rodney James Alcala, who was 77 died in a hospital in the San Joaquin Valley in California, due to natural ailments, the prison officials said. The torture slayer was announced the death sentence twice by the US courts, for killing six women of different ages and a 12-year-old, but both the convictions were overturned. Alcala was infamously called a “Dating Game Killer” and was convicted for slaying a 12-year-old girl.

Why was he called “Dating Game Killer”?

The murderer was a participant in the dating based show called ‘Dating Game’ in 1978, but in the years that followed, he was no more a TV show participant, he was identified as a notorious killer responsible for the deaths of several people.

Curious case of Rodney Alcala

The authorities have said that Rodney was a serial killer and he could be behind the deaths of 130 people. He was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing 5 women in a span of two years in California between 1977-1979. He had received an additional 25 years to life in 2013 after pleading guilty to two homicides in New York. For years he has been staying in jail more than 200 miles away from California at a prison in Corcoran. After being convicted in 1979 and 2013, he was again charged in 2016, after DNA evidence found against him, connected him to the death of a 28-year-old woman in 1977. The remains of the dead woman were found in a remote area of southwest Wyoming and his DNA evidence was found on the woman’s body. The woman was believed to be six months pregnant. However, during the 2016 trial, Alcala was too ill to face trial in the death.

Alcala was a psychopath killer, he used to prey on women and hunt them down. In his possession, the police have found earrings of several victims. He used to collect earings of the dead as his trophies. The public Prosecutors said in one of his trials, “You’re talking about a guy who is hunting through Southern California looking for people to kill because he enjoys it,” Orange County, California, as reported by the news agency Associated Press.

(With AP Inputs)

