‘Dead On Arrival’: Trump Conviction Unlikely After GOP Terns Impeachment Unconstitutional

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on January 26 was overridden by 55-45 vote as Senate Republicans joined to declare impeachment of the ex-Republican leader ‘unconstitutional’. Rep. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) lambasted the democrats for the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, calling the motion an ‘antithesis of unity.’ This came as Senate failed to convict the former President of the United States in an impeachment trial when at least five Republican senators rejected Paul’s efforts, who launched a scathing attack on the media for 'abominable' coverage and exaggeration of violence during the Capitol insurrection.

Defending the 45th president of the US Trump, the Republican Kentucky senator called the media "completely biased”, which, he said, led to the impeachment procedures against the former President, comparing the coup with ‘Million MAGA March’ where he and his wife experienced harassment. As many as 45 Republicans voted for Paul’s tabled effort. Meanwhile, Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, according to CNN’s sources, voted in line with the Democrat senators. In order to impeach the former president, the US Senate needed at least 17 Republicans to vote with the Dems ahead of the trial next month. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell voted in favour of Paul. Senator Paul, post the votes, called the impeachment ‘dead on arrival’.

Private citizens don’t get impeached. Impeachment is for removal from office, and the accused here has already left office. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

Hyper-partisan Democrats are about to drag our great country down into the gutter of rancor and vitriol the likes of which has never been seen in our nation’s history. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

Instead of doing the nation’s work with their new majorities in the House, Senate and Executive Branch, Democrats are wasting the nation’s time on a partisan vendetta against a man no longer in office. It’s almost as if they have no ability to exist except in opposition to Trump — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

Republican Kentucky senator said: 'It's over'

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Kentucky Republican said: “This vote indicates it’s over. The trial is all over.” Backing his stance, almost every Republican Senator declared former President Trump’s impeachment as ‘unconstitutional’ after they sank the procedural vote, essential to secure a conviction. 45 GOP senators supported Paul’s motion that declared the trial of the former leader unconstitutional despite Democrats’ objection. As many as 50 Democrats affirmed the trial.

Berating the Democratic Party for holding "nothing more than a partisan exercise designed to further divide the country,” Paul said: "Democrats claim to want to unify the country but impeaching a former president, a private citizen, is the antithesis of unity.” He added, "Democrats brazenly appointing a pro-impeachment democrat to preside over the trial is not fair or impartial and hardly indicates any kind of unity for the country. No, unity is the opposite of this travesty we are about to witness."

I want this body on record. Is this how you think politics should be?



In a few minutes I will insist on a vote to affirm that this proceeding is unconstitutional... — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

