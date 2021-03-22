'Deeply Disappointed': Biden Slams Turkey's Pullout From European Treaty Protecting Women

US President Joe Biden, on March 21, condemned Turkey's “unwarranted” pull out from the Istanbul Convention which aimed at reducing domestic and gender-based violence. In a statement, the White House said that the American President was “deeply disappointed” by the move which comes at a time when violence against women is on the rise and has reached “every corner of the world”. Additionally, the statement also pointed out rising cases of femicide and other crime against women in Turkey.

“Countries should be working to strengthen and renew their commitments to ending violence against women, not rejecting international treaties designed to protect women and hold abusers accountable,” the statement quoted Biden as saying. READ | Biden calls Turkey's exit from treaty for women unwarranted

Turkey was the first country to sign the Istanbul convention, formally called the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence. The convention was adopted in 2011 and it came into effect in August 2014. The convention was originally signed by 45 states plus the EU and ratified by 34.

'Broader damage to women'

Biden also stressed the global spike in crime against women citing the “tragic” Atlanta attacks, which left eight Asian women dead. He also asserted that there was a “broader damage” that living under “the daily spectre of gender-based violence” does to women everywhere. “It hurts all of us, and we all must do more to create societies where women are able to go about their lives free from violence,’ he said.

On Saturday, March 20, The Erdogan administration pulled his country out of the international accord. According to The Guardian, a Turkish gazette on Saturday notified that it is no longer part of the Council of Europe accord, also known as the Istanbul convention, a human rights treaty on combatting and preventing violence against women. Turkey has reportedly given no official reason on why it exited the treaty.

Zehra Zumrut, Minister of Family, Labor and Social Services, has said that the guarantee of women’s rights is already present in Turkey’s constitution, adding “our legal system is dynamic and strong enough to implement new regulations according to need.” The minister further said Turkey will continue its fight against violence with the principle of zero tolerance