Defeated Republican Candidate Arrested For Plotting Shootings At Homes Of Rival Leaders

Albuquerque police have arrested a Republican former candidate for New Mexico’s legislature on suspicion of being involved in plotting the recent shooting that damaged the homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state. Authorities on Tuesday said that Solomon Pena, who was running for state House District 14, lost the election last year and was arrested on Monday on charges of unlawful funding and conspiring with four men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two county commissioners.

According to New York Times report, Chief Harold Medina of the Albuquerque Police Department called Pena "the mastermind" behind the entire shooting incident that occurred in December and early January. Pena was defeated in the election on November 8 by an incumbent Democrat, Miguel P. Garcia, in a landslide victory.

Chief Median said an investigation team was looking into the matter, and police said Pena is likely to be charged with "seven state crimes." However, as of now, it is unclear whether the former Republican candidate has a lawyer to fight his case, but Carter B. Harrison, an Albuquerque lawyer who represented him last year, has not immediately responded to the request when the media asked to comment. Pena had "sent text messages with addresses where he wanted them to shoot at the homes," police said, adding that he also paid cash to four men to carry out the shooting. The police department went on to say Pena accompanied the men to the house of State Senator Lopez on January 3 and "attempted to shoot," but the rifle he was using malfunctioned.

Another member of the gang took the attempt and fired more than ten bullets from a handgun, the police said, including into the bedroom of Ms. Lopez’s daughter. The police confirmed that shell casings found at Lopez's home matched a handgun that was seized after a traffic stop just 40 minutes after the shooting. Notably, the car belonged to Pena.

Earlier, after losing the election, Pena had approached the police commissioners and the senator at their home with paperwork, claiming there was fraud involved in those elections, said Gilbert Gallegos Jr., a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department. "He had complaints about his election; he felt it was rigged," he added.

