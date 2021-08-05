'Definitely A Sad Milestone': Bill Gates On Ending His 27 Years Marriage With Melinda

Opening up about the recently finalised divorce with Melinda Gates, tech mogul Bill Gates said that it was “definitely a very sad milestone,” ending the marriage of 27 years. In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, Bill also referred to his former wife as a “great person.” He said, “Melinda is a great person and that partnership that we had coming to an end is a source of great personal sadness." The Microsoft co-founder informed that he is still communicating with Melinda and the two are working jointly on the matters that are related to the global foundation.

Eventually, when Cooper asked Bill if Melinda was “concerned” regarding his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire described the bond they shared. He said, “I had several dinners with him hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts he had might emerge," Gates said. "When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing that relationship ended."

Gates added, "It was a huge mistake to spend time with him and give him the credibility. I made a mistake."

Bill Gates talked about workplace misbehaviour

Amid reports of misbehaviour at the workplace, Bill also suggested that he has regrets. He said, “Certainly everyone does [have regrets] but it’s a time of reflection, and at this point, I need to go forward...My work is very important to me, within the family we’ll heal as best we can and learn from what’s happening."

His remarks came after a judge in King County, Washington has finalised the separation of one of the most powerful couples, Bill and Melinda Gates. Court records have revealed that neither Bill nor Melinda will change their name or receive any “spousal support”, as per CNN and Bloomberg report. However, reportedly, it still remains unclear how Gates’ immense fortune will be divided among the two.

Because Washington is a community property state, all assets accumulated during a marriage must be divided equally should a divorce takes place. But, reportedly, the Gates; split is being carried out under the aegis of a separation contract, details of which are not known. As per Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index, Bill Gates is presently the world’s fourth-richest man in the world with $152 billion net worth. The judge who finalised the divorce reportedly said that the contract was “just and equitable.”

Shortly after the divorce announcement in May, The Wall Street Journal had also reported that Bill Gates was investigated by the company’s board members in 2020 over the billionaire’s relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate. As per the report, the board members of Microsoft Corp. made the decision in 2020 that Bill Gates was not unfit to continue sitting on its board. The media outlet citing unnamed sources reported on May 16 that the board members looking into the matter had hired a law firm in late 2019 in order to pursue the inquiry.

IMAGE: AP