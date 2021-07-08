'Delta Variant Dominant In US; Makes Up More Than Half Of New Cases': CDC On COVID Spike

The Delta variant of COVID-19 virus has become the dominant strain in the USA. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the strain poses a huge threat to the unvaccinated section of the population. CDC has warned that not only the strain is highly contagious, but it causes severe symptoms.

US President Joe Biden's office has focused on rapid vaccination of the population and has relaxed social distancing restrictions to return to normalcy. The Delta strain, which was first spotted in India, has alerted the authorities about a possible third wave. The data shows that the strain is spreading among the younger population of the country as the inoculation rates are lower among their age group. The strain is not only becoming dominant in the USA, but it has also become the dominant strain in major European countries, is behind the surge in cases in Africa and several countries in the Aisa-Pacific region.

According to the data released by the CDC, the Delta strain accounts for 80% of the new COVID cases in several major states in the country. Missouri, Kansas and Iowa were among the states with 80% of Delta cases. While in Utah and Colorado, the share of Delta strain stands at 74.3%. The Alpha variant, which was first detected in England, has dropped significantly to 28.7%. Even though the number of daily COVID-19 cases is very low, the authorities feel that the sudden increase can occur at any time, as seen in India and in the UK.

In an interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Faucci said, "If there was a reason to get vaccinated, this is it." Several studies provided proof that the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines currently being administered in the country are effective against the Delta variant. Their major concern is vaccine hesitancy among people, which has been worsened by politically induced campaigns to warn people against the vaccine. If the strain continues to spread among the unvaccinated population, it could give birth to another strain, which can be even more destructive.