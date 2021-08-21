Delta Variant Infections: High Demand For COVID Antibody Medicines In Hard-hit US States

Infected people with COVID-19 were photographed lying on the floor in anguish while waiting for antibody infusions at a treatment centre set up inside a library in Jacksonville, Florida, this week. The image has become a graphic symbol of the enormous demand for the once-forgotten COVID-19 medications in the states hardest hit by a summer surge of infections caused by the highly contagious delta variant. Louie Lopez, who took the photo while waiting for treatment for more than two hours, claimed, "they were moaning and obviously in a lot of pain. They were miserable."

Antibody therapy, sole option for mild to moderate cases

Antibody therapy is one of only a few treatments that can mitigate COVID-19's worst consequences, and they are the sole option for patients with mild-to-moderate cases who haven't yet been admitted to the hospital. They've become more prevalent in regions where diseases are rising, including Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, where hospitalizations among the unvaccinated are straining the healthcare system.

Donald Trump given the same medication

According to White House officials, federal shipments of the medications jumped fivefold last month to roughly 110,000 doses, with the vast majority going to states with low vaccination rates. It is the same medication that former President Donald Trump was given when he was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 last October.

The medications are lab-made replicas of virus-blocking antibodies that aid in the battle against infections. The treatments work by delivering concentrated dosages of one or two antibodies to the patient. It is only advised for patients at the most significant risk of developing severe COVID-19, but authorities are gradually expanding who qualifies. Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, pregnancy, and more than a half-dozen additional illnesses have now been added to the list of ailments.

More people are receiving treatments as a result of expanded eligibility and increasing caseloads around the country. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who was diagnosed with the virus this week and is undergoing treatment, said five state-run COVID-19 antibody infusion clinics opened last week, and four more would start by Monday. According to his office, antibody treatment is available from at least 140 health care providers across Texas.

Image Credit: AP