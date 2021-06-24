Delta Variant Of COVID-19 'significantly More Transmissible, More Dangerous': Doctor

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus of the B.1.617.2 lineage that was first identified in India is "more transmissible and dangerous,” US’ top Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said in his televised remarks on Wednesday. ''We have seen how quickly it has taken over in the United Kingdom, where it’s become - getting close to 100 percent of new COVID cases, Delta. And we have seen a surge here too. So I am worried,” Dr. Murthy told MSNBC. Furthermore, he said that this variant that now accounts for more than 90% of all COVID-19 cases across the United States may be more dangerous in terms of the severity of illness that it causes.

Further adding that he has been “worried” about the unvaccinated people in the US so far, as the variant is set to become the dominant strain worldwide, Murthy said, “Based on the studies coming out of the UK, if you are vaccinated, you are actually quite well-protected particularly against hospitalizations and deaths.” He continued, "The worry is if you're not vaccinated, that you're at even greater risk than you were before. So, what I don't want to see is a growing divide in our country between the unvaccinated and vaccinated. We've got to close that gap. That's why we're working so hard to get people vaccinated everywhere.”

America’s top doctor’s comments were made just days after the CDC designated delta as a variant of concern in the US, while the health officials pushed more and more Americans to get the jab, warning that the variant “may be more dangerous.” “You have to get vaccinated in order to be protected from Covid-19, the delta variant, and any other variant that might come down the road,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said at a presser.

US will not meet Biden's July 4 vaccination target

Although, just yesterday White House admitted to the forecasting circulating for weeks that the US will not meet President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and having at least 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by the 4th of July. This comes as the increasing number of states would ease the mask mandates, as well the social distancing protocols for the 4th of July while the delta variant is in circulation. The vaccination drives have slumped particularly in the South and Midwest, local reports suggest.

''Your level of risk, your kid's level of risk really depends on where you live and how high the community vaccination rates are. And this is why we always say - and I say this as a dad who's got two young kids, three and four, whose we don't have a vaccine available for kids that young. So, I'm worried about my kids, just like any other parents are,” Dr Murthy said in his televised remarks that streamed live.

The B.1.617.2 variant of SRAS-CoV-2 has now spread to more than 80 countries. The UK Prime minister Boris Johnson, earlier a couple of days ago, also warned that the brits may have to face a “rough winter”. At a Downing Street address, Johnson did not rule out the prospects of lockdown in the winters as the seven-day average for hospitalizations in the UK drastically spiked, with a noticeable rise in the ICU admissions. The UK PM said that he will never exclude that there’s a possibility of “some new horror”.