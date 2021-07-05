Delta Variant Of COVID Clouds US Summers; Vaccine Hesitancy Weakens Response

The fast-spreading delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is clouding American’s hopes for a carefree summer and casting a shadow of doubt over plans to get back to business his fall. While the country of more than 300 million people had witnessed some success in curbing the spread of the lethal infection in spring, the emergence of delta strain combined with vaccine hesitancy in some regions has darkened the mood of the country. Since the outbreak, America’s COVID caseload has surged to 34,592,377, out of whom 621,293 have died while over 29,096,816 people have recovered.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Megan Ranney, associate professor of health services, policy and practice at Brown University asserted that the Delta variant, first discovered in India, recreates the same anxiety as what many people had prior to vaccination. While top health experts in the country have warned that the Delta would soon turn into the dominant strain across the US, an analysis by genomic testing firm Helix suggests it’s already there, accounting for roughly 40 per cent of the infections in the country.

Vaccine hesitancy

Earlier this week, White House chief Medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci highlighted the vaccine hesitancy in the country calling it “sad” and “tragic”. As per a recent poll jointly conducted by Washington Post-ABC News, a third of American adults who had not had a shot said they would not or probably would not get one. Of those respondents, nearly three-quarters said officials like Fauci were exaggerating the risk posed by the Delta variant. A little more than three-quarters believed they had little or no risk of contracting Covid-19.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden who is spearheading a 100 per cent vaccination campaign in the country has deployed response teams to less-vaccinated areas or areas with increased hospitalizations to combat the lethal infection. As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 67.1 per cent of US residents have got at least one shot of the approved vaccines- Pfizer/BioNTech/ Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (J&J). As of now, the country has administered more than 331 doses of the vaccines. In the last week, an average of 1.04 million doses per day was administered, Bloomberg reported on July 5.

Image: AP/Pixabay