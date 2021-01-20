'Democracy Has Prevailed': Biden Calls For Unity, Says 'will Of People Has Been Heard'

The 46th US President Joe Biden in his inaugural address called for unity and announced January 20 as “America’s Day”. In the first speech, officially as the president, Biden said that the Inauguration Day was a celebration of democracy and that the "the will of the people has been heard." He noted the challenges ahead of his administration and even thanked his predecessors of both parties.

He said, “Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy. The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today. I thank them from the bottom of my heart... And I know the resilience of our Constitution and the strength, the strength of our nation, as does President Carter, who I spoke with last night, who cannot be with us today, but whom we salute for his lifetime in service," Biden added.

Unity wins out over division throughout US history: Biden

Further, Biden recognized divisive times in US history but assured that unity has always been the solution of the crisis. He said, “I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal, and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart.” He even expressed his love for the country and the need to unify the same and said, “my whole soul is in this”.

Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation," he said.

"Uniting to fight the foes we face. Anger, resentment and hatred, extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness and hopelessness. With unity we can do great things, important things," he added.

