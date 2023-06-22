India Lives And Breathes Democracy, No Question Of Discrimination: PM Modi At White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking from the White House said, "Democracy is in our (Indian) DNA. We live, breathe democracy. Our forefathers have enunciated it in words in our Constitution. Our Constitution has shown democracy can deliver. There is no space for discrimination based on caste, creed or gender. If there are no human rights or dignity, there is no democracy. If one lives and breathes democracy there is no question of discrimination."

The Prime Minister was asking a question on alleged discrimination against minorities in India. Highlighting the importance of democracy, PM Modi said the Indian Constitution has demonstrated that the biggest democracy in the world can deliver.

Referring to a question by a reporter from the Wall Street Journal, PM Modi said, "I am surprised that you are saying that people say, people do not just say but India is a democracy! Like President Biden said, Democracy is in the DNA of India and America. Democracy is in our spirit, democracy is in our blood, we live and breathe democracy."

"Our forebearers have enunciated it in the words of our Constitution. And our government runs on the basis of the Constitution made on the basis of the basic values ​​of democracy.” Asserting that India has proved its democracy can deliver, PM Modi said, “We have proved that democracy can deliver and when I say that, there is no place for discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion, gender (etc).”

Talking about the accessibility of resources for every citizen of India, PM Modi said, “The benefits of the government are accessible to all, whoever is a partaker, they all get it, so there is no discrimination in the democratic values ​​of India, neither on the basis of religion, nor on the basis of caste, nor on the basis of age, nor on the basis of territory”.

The sessions took place in the run-up to the Prime Minister's state dinner at the White House. Prime Minister Modi proceeded to Washington on Wednesday after spearheading International Yoga Day activities on the premises of the United Nations headquarters in New York. After arriving in Washington, the Prime Minister visited the National Science Foundation, joined by First Lady Jill Biden.