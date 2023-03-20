Democratic congressman and a representative from Maine, Jared Golden lambasted the Biden administration and called out the federal government for allegedly targeting the US State’s lobster industry. The US diplomat called out the hypocrisy of the administration when it comes to implementing arbitrary ecological regulations while ignoring the environmental impacts of offshore wind projects. On Sunday, the congressman from the state of Maine sat down for an interview with Fox News and asserted that his state’s lobster industry is held to a different standard. The assertions by the politician from the democratic party came a day after reports emerged that the Biden administration is inching closer to shutting down a mine in South Dakota in an effort to promote green energy.

"The hypocrisy part is what pisses me off because we know that right whales, other whales, get struck by freight vessels all the time. Cruise ships that are out there carting people around hit them," Golden told Fox News. "You see very little effort by the federal government to do anything,” he added. During the interview, Golden also asserted that the Joe Biden government is taking these arbitrary measures to “appease” the environmental groups that have targeted Maine Lobstermen in the past. "And yet they see a small business lobster fishery up in Maine that's not politically important to them and they try to crush it just to try to prove to the environmental groups that they're actively trying to protect the right whales," he asserted in the Sunday interview.

The Federal government’s crackdown on Maine’s lobster fishery

According to Fox News, the federal government headed by US President Joe Biden has attempted to impose a crackdown on Maine’s lobster fishery. The administration stated that regulation is needed since the industry has an impact on the endangered North Atlantic right whale species. However, there is no concrete evidence that the industry has a severe impact on the species, Fox News reported. As per the report by the American news outlet, the people belonging to the industry along with several lawmakers believe that the regulations rolled out by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in May 2022, with the imposition of more such regulations in the future, would have a major impact on thousands of blue-collar jobs. The matter becomes worse since the Maine lobster industry provides 90% of the nation's lobster supply. Hence, a rise in regulations can have a heavy impact on this supply.