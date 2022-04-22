Last Updated:

'Personal visit' Democratic Rep Ilhan Omar's Pakistan Visit 'not Sponsored' By US Govt, Says State Dept

United States Democratic Rep  Ilhan Omar’s travel to Pakistan this week was not sponsored by the government of the United States, an official said on Thursday.

US Democratic Rep  Ilhan Omar’s travel to Pakistan this week was not sponsored by the government of the United States, an official said on Thursday. India on April 21 condemned Omar’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that her travel to the region violated the country’s sovereignty and it also showcased her “narrow-minded” politics. During her visit, the US Congresswoman met with Pakistan’s newly-minted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his predecessor Imran Khan and several other leaders of the country.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told the reporters at his daily news conference, “As I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government-sponsored travel”.

US’ clarification of not sponsoring Omar’s Pakistan visit came after External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters in New Delhi that if “such a politician” wishes to practice “narrow-minded” politics at home, then it is not India’s business but “violating our territorial integrity” makes it New Delhi’s concern. Hence, MEA spokesperson declared, “This visit is condemnable”.

Bagchi said, “We have noted that US Representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan.” 

“If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable,” the spokesperson said.

‘Does not represent any policy change’: US on Omar’s visit

Additionally, Counsellor to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Derek Chollet called Omar’s visit “unofficial” and “personal” while averring that it “does not represent any policy change’ of the United States government. 

The Democratic Congresswoman is on a four-day visit to Pakistan which started on April 20. On Wednesday, she met Imran Khan and even visited the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK. Omar represents Minnesota in the US House of Representatives. Her visit is also the first by an American legislator since the new Pakistan government took office. 

