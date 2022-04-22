US Democratic Rep Ilhan Omar’s travel to Pakistan this week was not sponsored by the government of the United States, an official said on Thursday. India on April 21 condemned Omar’s visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that her travel to the region violated the country’s sovereignty and it also showcased her “narrow-minded” politics. During her visit, the US Congresswoman met with Pakistan’s newly-minted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his predecessor Imran Khan and several other leaders of the country.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told the reporters at his daily news conference, “As I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government-sponsored travel”.

US’ clarification of not sponsoring Omar’s Pakistan visit came after External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters in New Delhi that if “such a politician” wishes to practice “narrow-minded” politics at home, then it is not India’s business but “violating our territorial integrity” makes it New Delhi’s concern. Hence, MEA spokesperson declared, “This visit is condemnable”.

Bagchi said, “We have noted that US Representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan.”

“If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable,” the spokesperson said.

‘Does not represent any policy change’: US on Omar’s visit

Additionally, Counsellor to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Derek Chollet called Omar’s visit “unofficial” and “personal” while averring that it “does not represent any policy change’ of the United States government.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's meeting with recently ousted Pak PM & her "unofficial, personal" visit to PoK does not represent any policy change on behalf of the United States government, Counselor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Derek Chollet said

The Democratic Congresswoman is on a four-day visit to Pakistan which started on April 20. On Wednesday, she met Imran Khan and even visited the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK. Omar represents Minnesota in the US House of Representatives. Her visit is also the first by an American legislator since the new Pakistan government took office.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs calls for constructive engagement of international community to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Ms. Ilhan Omar, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today.



Appreciating her courage of convictions and her political struggle, the Prime Minister warmly welcomed her on her first-ever visit to Pakistan.



🇵🇰🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rFOvmUli5y — PMLN Government (@PMLNGovernment) April 20, 2022

