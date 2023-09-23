Democrats Could Ditch Biden For Michelle Obama In 2024, Sen. Ted Cruz Predicts

Democrats could soon replace Joe Biden with erstwhile First Lady Michelle Obama as their presidential nominee next year, if Senator Ted Cruz is to be believed. Making the claim on his podcast titled 'Verdict with Ted Cruz', he said that Biden's age continues to be a cause of concern among the United States' Democratic Party.

According to him, Obama could be “parachuted in” at the Democratic National Convention in 2024. “So here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous. In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama," Cruz said, adding that he views it "as a very serious danger."

The venue of the August 2024 DNC convention could also be a potential tell-tale sign of Michelle Obama's entry as the nominee. The event will be conducted in Chicago, her hometown, and serve as the ideal “opportunity to parachute someone in” and discard Biden. But he speculated that another scenario could also play out.

Cruz reveals why Biden's exit could be good for the Democratic Party

The “powers that be in the Democratic Party” could convince the incumbent President to not run for reelection in the next 60 days, thus allowing 10 candidates to seek nomination in the primaries next year. “If that happens, I think it’s a free-for-all all,” Cruz said, mentioning Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom as potential candidates.

“I believe Elizabeth Warren wins that primary,” he added. Furthermore, Cruz asserted that declaring Obama as the leader at the convention would prevent infighting within the party and become a move that “unifies Democrats.” “Michelle Obama, because she was first lady, has the ability to kind of parachute in above all four and say, ‘Hey we’re not picking among any of you. You guys can all fight it out next time. I think in terms of a solution that unifies Democrats. There ain’t nothing like that," he said. But the chances are slim, and Cruz admits it too. Obama "is not all that eager to run for president," he noted.