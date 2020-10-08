US: Democrats Criticise Trump Admin's New Curbs On H-1B Visa Programme

Democrats in the United States have criticised President Donald Trump's administration for bringing in sweeping changes in the H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme ahead of the November 3 poll. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler particularly highlighted Trump administration's plan to move the changes in the programme without normal notice and comment process required by the Administrative Procedure Act, which gives US courts an oversight over all actions taken by federal agencies and governs the way in which they may propose or establish regulations.

The Democratic Party House Representative from New York said that the H-1B nonimmigrant visa programme can surely benefit from reforms but the way the current administration is trying to implement the regulations is not correct. Nadler has said that the Administrative Procedure Act requires adequate time to be given to the public to comment and discuss the proposed changes before they can be implemented.

Changes by DHS

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on October 6 announced an interim final rule (IFR) to strengthen the visa programme and to protect the local workforce and restore the integrity of the programme. The policy change will be effective 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register and is expected to hugely affect Indian workers and Indian companies, the group which gets the most benefit from the programme among the foreign competitors.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the definition of 'speciality occupation' will be narrowed that will prevent the companies to "game the system". This means companies will have a tough time proving to relevant agencies that the employees they are seeking through the programme are not available locally. This will affect Indian workers because they are the most-picked from the pool of foreign workers, and will also affect Indian companies like TCS, Wipro, HCL because they need to hire expensive domestic workers and also need to increase the pay of existing H-1B workers.

