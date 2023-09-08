Democrats Divided: Poll Reveals Doubts About Biden's Second Term

The Democratic Party finds itself at a crossroads as an increasing number of Democrat-leaning voters express reservations about nominating President Joe Biden for a second term. A CNN poll reveals that two-thirds of these voters believe the party should explore other options for its 2024 presidential nominee, raising questions about the 80-year-old president's age and ability to lead for another four years.

The survey, conducted by SSRS, asked Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters who the party should nominate as its candidate for the 2024 presidential race. Surprisingly, only 33 per cent of respondents chose President Biden, while a significant 67 per cent expressed their desire for a different candidate.

No clear alternative?

However, it's worth noting that when these voters were asked to specify who that alternative candidate should be, no other individual managed to garner more than 3 per cent support. This suggests that the overwhelming majority of those against Biden's second term (82 per cent) simply desire a change in his leadership, without a clear consensus on who should replace him.

Biden's age a cause of concern?

One of the central concerns expressed by nearly half of the Democrat-leaning respondents is President Biden's age, which they perceive as a potential hindrance to his candidacy in 2024. Specifically, 56 per cent of Democratic voters indicated they were "seriously concerned" that Biden's age could negatively impact his "current level of physical and mental competence."

Biden's "mental competence/sharpness/senility," "health," and "ability to handle the job/effectiveness" were also cited as concerns among this group, though in smaller proportions, at 7 per cent each. These findings come as President Biden faces a challenging landscape of both internal and external pressures. While he has been virtually tied with former President Trump in recent polls among registered voters, the spectre of his age has loomed large, with a significant portion of the electorate deeming him "too old" for a second term.

As the Democratic Party grapples with these shifting sentiments within its base, it remains to be seen how these dynamics will shape the upcoming 2024 presidential race, and whether alternative candidates will emerge to challenge the incumbent president's bid for re-election.