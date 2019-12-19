Democrats Have Become 'consumed With Hatred', Claims Trump After Impeachment

US President Donald Trump condemned the impeachment vote against him in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The success of the Democratic-led impeachment vote made Trump only the third US President to be impeached in American history. Leaving a mark in a bad way has of course greatly frustrated Donald Trump.

Trump condemns impeachment vote

During a re-election rally in Michigan, Trump called the impeachment vote a biased mess that would mean political suicide for the democratic party. The vote which took place along party lines has made the image-conscious Trump look very bad. During the rally, he said that the House Democrats and especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had given themselves the eternal mark of shame and suggested that it should be the Democrats who should be impeached. He claims that the Democrats have been consumed with hatred for him.

Trump is hoping that next year when America goes for voting they will choose to vote the Democrats out of House. The rally that was scheduled weeks ago just happens to have occurred on the day of the vote. Despite the impeachment in the House, Trump supporters in the rally showed no signs of having lost faith in him as they loudly cheered with the words 'four more years'.

After passing in the house the case will now head to the US Senate where the House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have ensured that the impeachment probe will die.

White House reaction

The White House believes that the Senate will restore order. A White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that the proceedings in the House today will go down in American history as one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of America. She added that Trump also believes that the Senate will quash the impeachment case and restore regular order.

The impeachment Articles passed by the House of Representatives will meet a quick demise in the Senate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2019

