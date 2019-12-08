Democrats Huddle To Draft Impeachment Charges Against Donald Trump

Ahead of year-end, Democrats in the US House of Representatives met on December 7 over the finals weeks of impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. They reportedly held the meeting in closed doors for an entire day after which they told the media that they were still in the process of drafting formal charges, known as articles of impeachment. The panel could recommend for a full House vote on December 12. They also released a 55-page report on Saturday mentioning grounds of impeaching Trump.

Democrats speak on impeachment proceedings

The committee had spent the day processing the information they received from the House Intelligence Committee and constitutional law scholars who testified before Congress on December 7 told Representative Jamie Raskin to the media. They are now in the process of putting the law and the facts together to begin to think about the next step, he added. Likewise, Democratic chairman, Jerrold Nadler said while releasing the report that impeachment was the only way to hold the Republican president to account. Nadler said that President Trump abused his power, betrayed national security, and corrupted elections for personal gain. He added that the Constitution details only one remedy for this misconduct: impeachment. Eric Swalwell, another Democratic lawmaker in the House Judiciary Committee said that the current task is to focus on what the exact articles might be.

House Committee to hold a public hearing on December 9

On Monday, the committee will hold a public hearing to consider evidence gathered in the inquiry. The proceedings will last all day and will examine the evidence against Trump and the 110-page report saying the inquiry had found no evidence of an impeachable offense. At the same time, White House said that it will not take part in the hearings calling it "completely baseless". To this, Nadler expressed his disappointment saying that the American people deserve answers from President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies)

