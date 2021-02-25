Democrats In Standoff Over Increasing Minimum Wage To $15 Per Hour

US Congressional Democrats have been trading barbs over raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour as a part of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill. According to a report by The Hill, the fight is expected to escalate when the Senators have come to commons terms on whether the wage hike could be included in the stimulus package or not. While its inclusion in the package could be a victory for the Democrats, it would also lead to the bigger challenge of structuring it.

The colossal stimulus package was approved by the House Budget Committee on Monday, February 22, and a full house vote is expected later this week. The sweeping legislation is intended to stimulate the US economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID vaccines and medical equipment. However, when it comes to increasing hourly wage, Democrats do not seem to be equally supportive.

The supporters of the wage hike include the President himself along with House progressives and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders. Speaking to The Hill, Sanders stressed that over 60 per cent of the US population thinks that it is right thing to do adding that he himself feels that it wasn’t a “radical idea” at all. The 100 member Senate is equally split between Democrats and Republicans, and even one defection on the democratic side could jeopardize all their efforts.

Read: Centrist Democrats Flex Muscles, Create Headaches For Biden

Read: In New Mexico, Democrats Push To Preserve Abortion Rights

Joe Biden's stimulus package

Biden on January 14 had also unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan in a bid to end a “crisis of deep human suffering” by ramping up COVID-19 vaccines and boosting the financial help for those who are impacted with pandemic’s economic fallout. The legislative proposal of Biden will reportedly meet his goal of administering at least 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration along with elevating his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. In the plan, Biden has proposed $1,400 checks for most Americans in addition to the $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill. This would bring the total to $2,000 while also extending a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September. “There’s no time to waste,” Biden had said. “We have to act and we have to act now...We not only have an economic imperative to act now — I believe we have a moral obligation,” Biden said in a nationwide address while acknowledging that his plan “does not come cheaply".

Read: Joe Biden 'will Not Settle' For A Scaled-down COVID-19 Stimulus Package

Read: Biden: Bipartisan Stimulus Package Is Encouraging

Image: Associated Press