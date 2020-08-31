Democrats Oppose Trump's Wisconsin Visit, President Says 'strength' Is The Only Answer

While US President Donald Trump is set to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin where the civil unrest is on surge in the wake of the shooting of a Black man by a white officer, the democrats have asked the President to “reconsider”. However, on August 31, President Trump said that the only way to curb violence in the high crime democrat run states was through “strength”. He further launched an attack on his political rival, Joe Biden, saying, when was his rival going to deploy the National Guards in badly run and crime-infested Democrat states.

On August 29, at a roundtable discussion in Orange, Texas, while the white house officials evaluated the extent of damage caused by the severe storm Laura, Trump was asked by the reporter if he would still visit Kenosha. In response, Trump was heard saying in the footage, “probably so.” Additionally, the White House spokesperson Judd Deere reportedly confirmed in the media that President Trump “will visit” Kenosha on September 1 to access the scale of destruction from unrest and meet with the law enforcement officers and over 1,000 National Guard soldiers on standby in case of escalation.

When is Slow Joe Biden going to criticize the Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA? When is he going to suggest bringing up the National Guard in BADLY RUN & Crime Infested Democrat Cities & States? Remember, he can’t lose the Crazy Bernie Super Liberal vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

The only way you will stop the violence in the high crime Democrat run cities is through strength! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Biden accuses Trump of “encouraging violence”

Wisconsin’s Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes reportedly said, referring to the last week’s Republican National Convention, that Trump’s rigid stance on the racial rights and protests for justice might create more animosity and fallout in the state. While Trump has repeatedly called out for “law and order”, Democratic presidential candidate Biden accused Trump of “encouraging violence”. Biden was quoted by a news agency as saying, that Trump’s tweet about law and order might lead him to believe that he’s a strong leader but it demonstrated his failure and just goes to show how “weak he is”. While Republicans accused Democratic Mayors and the states of ineffectiveness in being able to curb the violence, vandalism, and as witnessed in Portland, public shootings, and pushed for the deployment of National Guards, democrats refused Trump’s offering. On the contrary, Dems have now been strongly opposing Trump’s visit, citing, that his only intention was to create “agitation” and worsen the tensions further.

(Image Credit: AP)