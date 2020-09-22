Democrats Seek Support From Indian-Americans With Digital Ads In 14 Languages | WATCH

In a bid to encourage India-American community to vote and support former US Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming election, the Democratic Party released a music video in 14 Indian languages. The clip was uploaded on YouTube by Ajay Jain Bhutoria, who is the National Finance Committee member of the Biden campaign. The video presents the ‘diversity of people’ in the South Asian community and is inspired by Biden’s vision of hope and change.

Bhutoria said that the clip is aimed to educate South Asian Americans about how to register, sign up for election reminders, request mail-in ballots, learn about early voting options and to encourage the community to vote for Biden-Harris in the November 3 election. He said that the music video ‘Chale Chalo Biden ko vote do’ is a hit among the community and the new series of graphics, including ‘Jaago America, Jaago, Bhul Na Jaana Biden-Haaris ko Vote Dena’, is a step forward in the series of outreach in 14 plus languages.

Bhutoria said, “We come from all ages, places, and professions, but we are united in our passion for a candidate who represents our common values. There are over 6 million South Asian votes and 1.3 million Indian American voters in battleground states, and we believe that we can help power Vice President Biden and Senator Harris to victory”.

Biden will be ‘best friend’ of Indian-Americans

The Democratic Party has been working with various grassroots organisations to get Indo-Americans and the greater South Asian community registered to vote, phone bank, and text back in 14 distinct South Asian languages. The recent video was the second clip as earlier this year California-based Bhutoria had launched a similar outreach to the Indian community. ‘America Ka Neta Kaisa ho, Joe Biden jaisa ho,’ was translated into 14 Indian languages and the graphics had gone viral on social media.

In the caption of the recent YouTube post, Bhutoria wrote that Biden will bring hope, unity, change and healing to the country. He said that the Democratic presidential candidate will restore the soul of Americans and its glorious position on the world stage. Biden will be the ‘best friend’ of India and Indo-Americans and he will streamline H1Bs, remove green card backlogs, sign new trade deals and implement climate change agreements, Bhutoria said. He also added that the Democratic leader will protect the community against hate crimes, guard places of worship and ensure that South Asians are well represented in his administration.

