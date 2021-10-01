Democrats Struggle To Save US President Joe Biden's $3.5T Government Overhaul

US President Joe Biden, on Thursday, cleared his schedule late at night, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi drove the House into an evening session to win support for a $3.5 trillion government overhaul. However, despite all efforts, the Democrats failed to reach an immediate deal, forcing leaders to call off promised votes on a related public works bill.

President Biden signed a short-term spending bill swiftly passed by Congress, which averted a government shutdown for the time being. This comes after the House approved the short-term funding measure by a 254-175 vote not long after Senate passed it with a 65-35 vote on Thursday.

Tonight I signed the continuing resolution to fund our government through December. It funds critical needs like our COVID-19 response, resettling our Afghan allies, and disaster assistance — and gives us more time to pass longer-term funding and deliver for the American people. pic.twitter.com/sUCtKugVto — President Biden (@POTUS) September 30, 2021

The President signed into law the 'Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act,' the White House said in a statement. It "includes a short-term continuing resolution that provides the fiscal year 2022 appropriations to federal agencies through 3 December 2021, for continuing projects and activities of the federal government; includes supplemental appropriations for disaster relief; includes supplemental appropriations for Afghanistan evacuees; and extends several expiring authorisations," the statement added. Though President Joe Biden managed to avoid a government shutdown, obstacles on another continue as the political parties dig in on a debate over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap.

Biden offers gratitude to both Houses for avoiding a government shutdown

It is worth noting that the bill was required to retain the administration operating once the current budget year expired at midnight on Thursday. The passage of the bill would buy legislators extra opportunities to craft the spending measures that would support federal agencies and the plans they administer.

"Tonight, I signed into law the continuing resolution to fund the government through early December. I want to thank both houses of Congress—especially Senators Leahy and Shelby and Representatives DeLauro and Granger—for this bipartisan agreement, and for avoiding a government shutdown as we have seen so often in the past," Biden said in a statement after the signing. "There’s so much more to do. But the passage of this bill reminds us that bipartisan work is possible and it gives us time to pass longer-term funding to keep our government running and delivering for the American people," added Biden.

