Dental Records Confirm Remains Found At Carlton Reserve Are Of Brian Laundrie: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday has confirmed that the human remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie, a lone person of interest in Gabyy Petito’s case went missing last month, just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing and it was later found that her death was a homicide and that she was allegedly killed by strangulation. Petito’s fiancee had returned home without her in her white van on Sept. 1. The social media influencer was officially reported missing on Sept. 11. Laundrie himself was reported ‘missing’ by his parents on Sept. 17.

Earlier yesterday, Laundrie’s suspected remains were recovered in a Florida nature preserve, the Carlton Reserve, the FBI's Denver office informed in a statement. Authorities told a press briefing later that they had found "what appears to be human remains" at the site where they had been searching for Brian Laundrie for more than a month. In a news release issued on Thursday, the FBI announced the death of Launderie, saying that a comparison of dental records confirmed the remains belong to Laundrie. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the Laundrie family, Steve Bertolino, told US reporters that Launderie’s parents were notified of the identification Thursday.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s,” attorney for Laundrie family said in an online statement. “We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.”

[Gabby Petito. Image: AP]

[Image: AP]

Federal arrest warrant against Laundrie was issued last month

When the cops registered Petito’s disappearance complaint, the Laundrie family released a statement via their attorney asserting that they would be “remaining in the background” during the investigation. The family had, although, cooperated with law enforcement in the search of their missing son. Petito’s family had repeatedly criticized the Laundries for not helping in the probe. FBI issued a federal arrest warrant against Laundrie last month in the Petito case, declaring him a suspect after he disappeared for the “use of unauthorized access devices.”

As they launched a search into Laundrie's whereabouts, investigators had recovered clothing that they believed was consistent with what Laundrie was wearing when he was last seen on September 13. FBI also found other items belonging to Laundrie after his parents also took part in the search. In a statement, the FBI reportedly said, “Investigators found what appeared to be human remains, along with personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie.” The remains were still being officially identified then.

Image: @GabsPetito_Instagram