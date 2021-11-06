Denver Zoo Reports COVID-19 Infection In Hyenas; 11 Lions & 2 Tigers Test +ve As Well

In a first, two hyenas at the Denver Zoo tested positive for COVID-19. According to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL), samples from several animals at the zoo, including the spotted hyenas, were collected for testing purposes after a couple of lions at the facility fell ill.

Zoo personnel informed Associated Press that the hyenas-- 22-year-old Ngozi and 23-year-old Kibo-- had been experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, including prolonged lethargy, some nasal discharge and dry cough. The samples of the said hyenas were apprehended to be positive at a lab at Colorado State University and were confirmed by the national lab.

2 hyenas, 11 lions & 2 tigers test COVID-19 positive in US

Other than the two hyenas, 11 lions and two tigers at the Denver zoo, whose samples were diagnosed in recent weeks, tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus, and are recuperating from the infection.

"Hyenas are famously tough, resilient animals that are known to be highly tolerant to anthrax, rabies and distemper. They are otherwise healthy and expected to make a full recovery," the Denver Zoo's official statement stated.

"We now know that many other species may be susceptible to COVID-19 based on multiple reports, and we continue to use the highest level of care and precaution when working with all of our 3,000 animals and 450 different species," the statement further read.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, which monitors the NVSL, multiple infections have been reported in multiple species worldwide, mostly in creatures that came under close contact with a person with SARS-CoV-2. The latest report has stated that scientists are still discovering aspects about coronavirus infections in animals but based on the information available, the risk of humans contracting the virus from animals is rather low.

However, people are asked to avoid close contact with animals, including pets, to contain the plausible infection. Notably, the NVSL is the international reference lab, providing testing for foreign and emerging animal diseases, as well as offering guidance on diagnostic techniques.