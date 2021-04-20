Derek Chauvin 'had To Know' That George Floyd's Life Was In Danger: Prosecutor

Officer Derek Chauvin “had to know” that he was causing harm and life endangerment to George Floyd when he performed the knee chokehold on him, and the former cried ‘he couldn’t breathe, a prosecutor told the jury on Monday. “Use your common sense. Believe your eyes. What you saw, you saw,” Steve Schleicher said, according to The Associated Press. He then played the bystander video of Floyd held onto the ground by Chauvin’s knee pressing close to his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds, and onlookers yelled “officer stop, get off.”

As the prosecutor delivered the closing argument the jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial prepared to do deliberating. The defence meanwhile, said that the now-fired white officer was not responsible for Floyd’s death and that he had acted reasonably but the 46-year-old Floyd was into substance abuse and died due to the existing heart ailment. Judge Peter Cahill, however, rejected the defence request on mistrial based on California Rep. Maxine Waters that the protesters could get aggressive and confront if there was no guilty verdict.

“Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” Judge Cahill was quoted as saying by AP. He added: “I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch.”

Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson, meanwhile, told the judge that the former officer acted as a “reasonable” police officer. He said that Chauvin did what any officer would have done as he found himself in a “dynamic” and “fluid” situation. He argued that the ‘large’ black man was fighting three officers. He argued that Floyd administered fentanyl and methamphetamine illegally, and perhaps that may have been the cause of his sudden death.

'Nonsense, he had to know,' said prosecutor

He then went on to add that the police officers were already struggling with Floyd for passing a counterfeit $20 bill before Chauvin arrived on the scene. “A reasonable police officer understands the intensity of the struggle,” Nelson told the judge, adding that Chauvin’s body camera and his police badge were knocked off his chest by Floyd. Schleicher dismissed Chuvin’s attorney’s theory as “nonsense”, also rejecting drug overdose allegations. “Is that common sense or is that nonsense?” Schleicher asked the jury. Chauvin was “on top of him [George Floyd] for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and he had to know,” Schleicher stressed to the jury.