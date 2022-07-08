Derek Chauvin Handed Another 21-year Sentence For Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

Former cop, Derek Chauvin, on Thursday was slapped with another 21-year prison term for breaching George Floyd's civil rights, when he brutally murdered him in May 2020. The ex-Minneapolis police officer was already serving a 22-and-a-half-year sentence on accounts of murder and manslaughter of Floyd that erupted in a wave of protests against racism to address the deep-seated issues in civil society.

The federal judge announced that 46-year-old Chauvin, who is already incarcerated, will be moved to federal prison under solitary confinement in Minnesota. According to the Associated Press, he will be held in "administrative segregation" at Oak Park Heights in a 10-by-10-foot room.

The decision by US district judge Paul Magnuson comes against a plea agreement filed in December that called for at least 20-25 years prison time for Chauvin. Federal prosecutors argued that the former Minneapolis cop murdered Floyd in "cold blood" when he pinned him down and pressed his knee on his neck for about 9-and-a-half minutes. Chauvin was pronounced guilty on all counts in Floyd's killing while his companion officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung, and Thomas Lane were convicted later in February for violating civil rights

George Floyd's death

George Floyd is a name that has become synonymous with the racial discrimination civilians face in America. He was a 46-year-old father, a Black man, who was mercilessly killed by Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. A book by Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa describe Floyd as a "complex, complicated man always striving for a better life." He was murdered by then-police officer Chauvin during an arrest after a convenience store clerk suspected that Floyd could have used a counterfeit $20 bill. He was handcuffed and pinned to the ground until he was "unable to breathe."

Officers made 'conscious decision' not to save Floyd: Prosecutors

In January, during the federal trial of three Minnesota police officers accused of involvement in the death of George Floyd, the prosecutor stated that the defendants made the conscious choice of not protecting the 46-year-old George Floyd. As per ABC News, assistant US Attorney Samantha Trepel stated that it is not simply a moral responsibility, but it's also what the law mandates under the United States Constitution. She further said that the defendants did nothing to help Floyd when he claimed he couldn't breathe, was unconscious, and lost his pulse at least 25 times.

(Image: AP)