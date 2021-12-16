Derek Chauvin, an American former police officer who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights, reported AP. Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer on Wednesday, appeared in the court in person. In the court, Chauvin said, "Guilty, your honour" in order to confirm his pleas in Floyd’s death and an unrelated 2017 case. He admitted that he was remorseful of the deeds alleged. Notably, Chauvin is facing a jail term of 22 1/2 years in the death case of the "black man" George Floyd. In spring this year, a State Court awarded him with the jail term for pinning his knee against Floyd's neck until his last breath.

The court noted that the 45-year-old police officer constrained Floyd of his rights by kneeling on his neck as he was handcuffed and not resisting. In the video captured at the incident site, the "Black man" could be heard saying "he couldn’t breathe".

According to the news agency, it is expected that Chauvin's sentence would be reduced to 15 years, presuming his good behaviour and co-operation with the jail authorities. "Any federal sentence would run at the same time as the state sentence, and defendants serve about 85% of federal sentences presuming good behaviour. That means if the judge gives Chauvin the maximum 25 years requested, he would likely serve about six years and three months beyond his state sentence," an attorney told AP.

"Chauvin should have been arrested in the 2017 incident"

Besides George Floyd death's case, Chauvin also pleaded guilty to violating the rights of a then-14-year-old boy during a 2017 arrest. According to the allegations, he held the boy by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck. Meanwhile, George Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams, who was also there in the courtroom called Chauvin a “ real monster” and argued he should have been arrested in the 2017 incident. “Had he been held accountable for what he did to that minor, George Floyd will still be here," AP quoted Williams as saying outside the court premises. "Today he had a chance to blow kisses and give air hugs to his family. We can’t do that," added.

It is worth mentioning that the death of George Floyd sparked controversy and hit the headlines globally earlier last year. The brutal act of the former police officer led to an international debate over racial justice in policing.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP