Derek Chauvin Trial Over George Floyd's Death: Here's What Happened So Far

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death in May 2020 began on March 29. The trial over the death of a 46-year-old African-American lasted all week. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck reportedly for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as he lay face-down in handcuffs. The arrest triggered a fresh wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the nation and the world. In the United States, it became one of the largest civil rights movements since the 1960s.

Chauvin kept his knee for more time

On Monday (local time), the prosecutors disclosed that Chauvin held his knee against the 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds – 43 seconds. This is more than the 8 minutes and 46 seconds than what was first reported, according to NPR.

The prosecution claimed that the former Minneapolis officer killed Floyd by “grinding and crushing him until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”. As per the Guardian report, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said, “What Mr Chauvin was doing, he was doing deliberately,” while arguing that the 46-year-old was not breathing in the last minute.

Witness who recorded the incident feels guilty

The teenager, who shot the viral video of George Floyd’s police custody death, on March 30 offered emotional testimony in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin. Darnella Frazier, who was 17 when she captured Floyd’s May 25 death on her mobile phone, said that she regrets not being able to save his life.

She told prosecutor Jerry Blackwell that when she looked at Floyd, she saw her Black relatives and friends and further added that she has stayed up some nights “apologizing and apologizing” to Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life.

Floyd’s addiction struggles and Chauvin’s defence

Reportedly Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross told the jurors that they both had an addiction to opioid painkillers and were attempting on getting clean in the weeks before his sudden death. On Thursday (local time), Ross testified that Floyd was clean for some time but started using drugs again around two weeks before the May 25 incident last year.

The prosecution has elicited Floyd’s girlfriend’s testimony to undermine the defence’s position that the 46-year-old died from drug use and other health problems. While opioids and methamphetamine were detected in Floyd’s body, Ross’ testimony revealed that he had built up a tolerance to the drugs and the amount present in his body could not have killed him.

Witness’ description of officers treating Floyd

Another witness, Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen teared up while telling the jurors that she happened to arrive upon the scene off duty and four officers stopped her from helping Floyd. She said that the officers who prevented her from assisting Floyd were led by Chauvin.

A 61-year-old eyewitness, Charles McMillian on Wednesday (local time) testified about why he confronted the ex-Minneapolis officer after Floyd was taken from the scene.

Clerk regrets taking fake $20

During the third day at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a store clerk on March 31 said that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill from George Floyd that further led to his arrest and eventual death. Christopher Martin told the court on Wednesday (local time) that “If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided.”

“I thought George didn't really know that it was a fake bill” and that, “I thought I'd be doing him a favour." The store clerk also said.

