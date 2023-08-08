DeSantis Dismisses Trump's 2020 Election Fraud Theories, Says 'of Course He Lost'

White House hopeful Ron DeSantis showed no faith in Donald Trump's long-running narrative that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen," stating on Sunday that his rival simply "lost" and that is pretty evident given that “Joe Biden’s the president.” He made the comments on Sunday during an interview with NBC News.

During the conversation, the Florida governor was asked to respond to the question "Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?” with a definite yes or no. But the 44-year-old struck a sarcastic tone, replying that “Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on January 20 every four years is the winner."

When asked to elaborate, DeSantis admitted, “No, of course he (Trump) lost. Joe Biden’s the president.” He then said that Trump's theories about electoral fraud and hacked voting machines were “unsubstantiated”. He also noted that the election was marred by the rapid increase in vote-by-mail, third-party collection of mail-in ballots, and the concealment of shocking reports about Biden's alleged role in his son Hunter's foreign business deals.

What contributed to GOP's defeat in 2020 election

“I think what people in the media and elsewhere, they want to act like somehow this was just like the perfect election. I don’t think it was a good-run election … But I also think Republicans didn’t fight back. You’ve got to fight back when that is happening," DeSantis said.

Moreover, he claimed that Trump was also a factor in the way that the elections turned out for the GOP as $400 million in pandemic-era stimulus went to states to run elections and due to ex-White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci. “Why did we have all those mail votes? Because Trump turned the government over to Fauci. They embraced lockdowns. They did the CARES Act, which funded mail-in ballots across the country," he continued.

DeSantis' rejection of Trump's claims comes after the erstwhile president pleaded not guilty to a four-count indictment last week for allegedly making “knowingly false” statements about the 2020 election results and obstructing the process of handing over power to the next president.