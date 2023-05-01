Did Blinken Deceive US Senate About His Ties With Hunter Biden? One Lawmaker Thinks So

A US lawmaker has accused Secretary of State Antony Blinken of deceiving the Senate and giving a dishonest testimony about his relations with President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. According to Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, Blinken “lied bold-faced” about his ties with Hunter when he was a campaign aide to Biden in December 2020.

Back then, Blinken had been chosen by then-President-elect Joe Biden for the top diplomat post that needed the approval of the Senate. “He wanted to be secretary of state. And now, because of more information that’s come out, we know that he lied bold-faced to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden. My guess is he told a bunch of other lies that hopefully we’ll be able to bring him and his wife back in," Johnson said of Blinken.

The Republican also urged Blinken and his wife to safeguard their records from legal risks. “You cannot trust Joe Biden. You cannot trust Hunter Biden. You can’t trust the Biden family. You can’t trust so many of the people that they have surrounded themselves with," he said.

2020: Biden's election win with an abandoned laptop in the backdrop

Blinken's voluntary testimony in 2020 coincided with Biden's presidential election victory, which came at a time when rumours about the Biden family's shady business dealings in China ran amok. The controversy gained momentum merely three weeks before the presidential polls, when the New York Post reported shocking revelations that were found in a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop in Delaware.

In a recent conversation with Fox News, the senator was asked if Blinken lied about the laptop saga. “Yes, he did. He said he did not email Hunter Biden, and now we have those emails. We also know that his wife, using her private email address when she was an employee of the State Department, was basically a conduit between her husband and Hunter Biden as well," Johnson said, demanding an investigation into the matter.

“There’s a lot of truth that has to be uncovered here yet that’s being covered up by the Deep State. Let’s face it: The Deep State knows what it did. These co-conspirators inside the agency know exactly what they did. They don’t give up their secrets very easily. They know how to hide things, they know how to slow-roll everybody," he concluded, while calling for Blinken to testify before the Senate again.