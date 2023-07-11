Did FBI Collude With Ukrainian Agency To Delete Pro-Russia Accounts? This Report Says Yes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) connived with an Ukrainian intelligence agency for a joint mission to pull down accounts disseminating Russian disinformation from the internet, a damning report issued by the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Monday has deduced.

The report was released as part of the Republican-controlled committees’ investigation into whether the US government manipulated the censorship policies of social media networks. It was formulated on the basis of documents subpoenaed from Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, and Google and YouTube owner Alphabet.

“In light of well-documented instances of the FBI’s civil liberties abuses, this new information raises grave concerns about the FBI’s credibility as the nation’s premier law enforcement organization,” reads an excerpt from the report, according to the New York Post.

How was the censorship operation carried out?

The committee alleged that with the meddling, the FBI has "violated the First Amendment rights of Americans and potentially undermined our national security.” As per the report, the cyber operation began after the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out.

Soon after, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) enlisted the FBI to gain support in its bid to tackle the rampant spread of “Russian disinformation” on the internet. It then sent a list of accounts to the federal agency that it wanted to be banned. The FBI then “routinely relayed these lists to the relevant social media platforms.”

The report labelled the project by the SBU as a “censorship operation”, adding that the spy agency was “compromised by a network of Russian collaborators, sympathizers, and double agents at the time of its interactions with the FBI.” Furthermore, it said that several accounts owned by Americans, including verified US State Department account @usaporusski and those owned by journalists were targetted and subsequently flagged to social media giants for deletion.