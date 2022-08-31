Did Joe Biden Start His Re-election Process As Donald Trump Eyes 2024 US Presidential Run?

A Democratic National Committee official on Tuesday clarified that the updated “Statement of Organization” form filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by US president Joe Biden’s campaign committee might not likely be a sure sign about his re-election bid. Speculations arose that Biden will be running for re-election in 2024 as his campaign team on Tuesday filed a document with the Federal Election Commission that confirmed his re-election bid.

In the document, which said "Biden for President", POTUS reportedly listed current Vice President of the US Kamala Harris as his new VP for the 2024 election. This comes ahead of Bidne's speech on ‘the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation’ scheduled for Thursday in Philadelphia. At this time, it remains unclear who his Republican opponent might be.

“This is not a re-election filing. This is just updating the form to change the treasurer name because the former treasurer is taking a government job,” an official separately confirmed to The Independent, adding that the filing is routine.

Trump calls for new election

Former US President Donald Trump, who is currently facing flak for mishandling classified documents retrieved from his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago during an FBI search, has also announced his re-election bid from the Republican party. Trump made demands for a do-over election “immediately" after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged for the first time that Meta had algorithmically censored the 'Hunter Biden laptop story' for a week ahead of Joe Biden's election to the office.

Zuckerberg argued that the coverage was stalled over an order from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that had called to hold on to the story until the Presidential elections. “Declare the rightful winner, or hold a new Election, NOW!” Trump wrote angrily on the platform Truth Social, incoherently accusing the FBI over the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, which was previously dismissed as Russian disinformation. "The Presidential Election was BADLY & IRREPARABLY TAINTED by the FBI’s FAKE description of the ‘Laptop from Hell’ to Facebook & the LameStream Media - & for MANY other reasons as well," Trump maintained.