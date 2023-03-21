Did US Give Indian Army Info On Border Clash With China? White House Can't Confirm

The US on Monday, March 20, declined to confirm a news report that claimed support for the Indian military's vital intelligence last year, which enabled it to effectively confront the Chinese at the border in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the daily press briefing, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, John Kirby, did not deny nor verify the story and said, "No, I can't confirm that," when pushed about the news report.

U.S. News and World Report claim that the US government for the first time informed its Indian counterparts in real-time of the Chinese positions and force size ahead of PLA incursions in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh.



What is the news report?

Along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), clashes erupted on December 9, 2022, involving hundreds of Chinese and Indian personnel. The source-based report that was published earlier claimed that India's ability to repel the Chinese military invasion in a disputed border area late last year was possibly rendered by the unprecedented intelligence cooperation with the U.S. military.

According to the reports, the Pentagon provided the Indian military with intelligence that was more thorough and timely than anything the United States had previously shared with them. This material included actionable satellite images.

No firearms were reported to have been used during the border conflict in 2022, but both Indian and Chinese personnel sustained injuries.

A source cited in the reports said, "They were waiting. And that's because the U.S. had given India everything it needed to be fully prepared for this. It demonstrates a test case of the success of how the two militaries are now cooperating and sharing intelligence."

Following the clashes in 2020, India and China had 17 rounds of military negotiations, but they were unable to come to an agreement on the terms for a pull-out along crucial sections of the contentious boundary.

The source who was cited in the report appeared to be familiar with the assessment and said that the U.S. government was well aware of China's test exercises in the area in the weeks leading up to the encounter.

