'Didn't Hurt Anyone': Trump Supporter Smokes Drugs In Senator’s Office During Speech

In the aftermath of the horrifying violence that erupted in US Capitol building, Brandon Fellows, who smoked a joint in the office of a Senator, said, "I have no regrets”. According to Bloomberg, the 26-year-old had never attended a Trump rally before last week, however, he said that he was motivated to drive to Washington after seeing President’s tweet about a “big protest” on January 6. Fellows said that he didn’t know about the planned march that would eventually overtake the most secure American building. He had simply come to see the US President give a speech.

However, within hours, Fellows had his feet propped up on a table in the office of a Senator, smoking a joint. The 26-year-old also heckled police officers and posted videos along the way on Snapchat. While speaking to the media outlet, Fellows, who make money cutting trees and repairing chimneys, said that he didn’t hurt anyone or break anything, but he added, “I did trespass though”. Further, he also said that his profile on the dating app is “blowing up” after he posted a picture of himself at the Capitol.

READ: Trump Business Backlash Part Of 'cancel Culture,' Son Says

Fellows were among the hundreds of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol last week, during which Vice President Mike Pence was forced to flee the Senate chamber and retreat to a secure location. Five people had died in the siege, including a rioter who was shot by police and a Capitol Police officer from unspecified injuries suffered during an altercation with the intruders.

FBI warns of armed protests

Fellows’ story provides an account of how many of Trump supporters ended up participating in the Capitol siege. He is also a real-world example of a MAGA-supporter who absorbed false information on social media and heeded the President’s call to take action. His story is an illustration of why so many technology companies, including Amazon and Google, have taken steps since the Capitol riot crackdown on conspiracies that have proliferated on its platforms, including Twitter’s ban on Trump’s account.

READ: YouTube Removes New Content On Donald Trump's Channel Citing Potential Violence

Fellows said that he is planning to return to Washington for more protests surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20. He predicted that there would be more violence. The FBI has also issued a warning that there are plans for armed protests in DC and at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to the inauguration.

Meanwhile, Trump is being cornered in US politics, golfing world and even social media including Twitter permanently disabling his account. Democrats had been pushing US Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment that would remove a sitting President. However, Pence has said that he will not invoke the Amendment that would make him the acting President until Biden takes over even though the outgoing US VP was one of the targets of the rioters who stormed inside the Capitol, chanting, ‘Hang Mike Pence’.

READ: US House Passes Non-binding Resolution Urging VP Pence To Remove President Donald Trump

READ: As Biden's Inauguration Nears, US Lawmaker Warns Pro-Trump Supporters 'plot' Capitol Seige