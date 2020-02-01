'Die A Little Death' Author Mary Higgins Clark Passes Away At 92

Best selling American author of The Cinderella Murder, Mary Higgins Clark passed away at the age of 92 on January 31. She was born in the year 1927. Her novels such as While My Pretty One Sleeps; Loves Music, Loves to Dance, and All Around the Town made it to the New York Times Bestsellers list. According to reports, her publisher Simon&Schuster made the announcement about her demise in Naples, Florida, due to natural causes. The publisher further stated that no author connected so closely with her readers like Mary. They said that she was a writer who was aware of what her readers wanted and yet she managed to surprise them with every story that she wrote.

Quite a few books were incorporated as cinematic adaptions

Mary's work began to be recognised and she co-wrote books such as A Stranger is Watching, Daddy's Little Girl and more than a dozen other books to further fan her popularity. Sales of those books went over 100 million copies. Quite a few of her books such as Lucky Day or A stranger is watching were incorporated as cinematic adaptions. The You Don't Owe Me writer co-authored on numerous books with her daughter, Carol Higgins Clark.

While talking to an international media outlet in the year 2013, Mary said that there are books that one can enjoy by reading sections. She further added that the greatest compliment an author can get is when a reader tells him/her that they could put down the book for a single second.

Read: Harry Potter Deaths That Were Different In The Films And Books

Read: Gabriel Garcia Marquez Books That You Should Add To Your Reading List

Wrote her first poem at the age of 6

According to reports, she wrote her first poem at the age of 6 and upon reaching high school, she started to pitch her stories to magazines. She went on to study writing at New York University and started to get her stories published. One such story that garnered attention was Beauty contest at Buckingham Palace and the story revolved around a beauty pageant featuring Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Grace of Monaco and Jackie Kennedy.

Mary also wrote a script for Portrait of a President, a radio series based on American Presidents. According to reports, extensive research inspired the author to write her first book, Aspire to heaven, a historical novel about George and Martha Washington. In the year 1974, she sent her agent the manuscript for Die a Little Death which went on to become her first bestseller.

Read: John Green Best Books That Are A Must Read For All The Book Lovers

Read: Neil Gaiman's Wonderful Books That Will Make You Believe In Magic!