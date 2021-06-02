Digital Tax Dispute: US Suspends Additional Tariffs For 6 Months On India, UK & EU Nations

In a bid to resolve the digital tax dispute with several trading partners including India for six months, the United States on Wednesday announced the suspension of the tariffs for 180 days, to provide additional time to complete the ongoing multilateral negotiations at the inter-governmental economic organization.

According to a statement from the Office of US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, “The final determination in those investigations is to impose additional tariffs on certain goods from these countries while suspending the tariffs for up to 180 days to provide additional time to complete the ongoing multilateral negotiations on international taxation at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and in the G20 process.”

Ambassador Tai asserted that the US is focused on finding a multilateral solution to a range of key issues related to international taxation, including our concerns with digital services taxes.

"The United States remains committed to reaching a consensus on international tax issues through the OECD and G20 processes. Today's actions provide time for those negotiations to continue to make progress while maintaining the option of imposing tariffs under Section 301 if warranted in the future," she said.

The USTR on Wednesday initiated investigations into DSTs adopted or under consideration in ten jurisdictions: Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the EU nations, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the UK.

US announces tariffs

After carrying out comprehensive investigations in January 2021, USTR determined that the DSTs adopted by Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom discriminated against US digital companies. It claimed that the DSTs were inconsistent with principles of international taxation and burdened US companies.

In March 2021, USTR announced proposed trade actions in these six investigations and undertook a public notice and comment process on the issue. The Department collected hundreds of public comments and held seven public hearings. It also terminated the remaining four investigations (of Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union, and Indonesia) because those jurisdictions had not implemented the DSTs under consideration.

(With inputs from agency)