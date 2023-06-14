Disney And DeSantis Face-to-face Again. This Time The Reason Is A Nazi Rally

Why you’re reading this: Ron DeSantis emerged as a lot more than just the governor of Florida this year. Earlier in May, he declared his 2024 presidential bid and began calling for support to help win the race to the White House. Among other things, the 44-year-old Republican gained his prominence from a dispute with the entertainment conglomerate Disney.

3 things you need to know

Supporters of DeSantis took part in what now appears to be a problematic rally consisting of anti-Semitic symbols.

The granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney quipped about it.

There is an ongoing feud between Disney and DeSantis that is almost a year old now.

What was wrong with the demonstration?

Walt Disney World is often touted as the happiest place on earth. This changed in Florida's Orlando on Saturday, when about 15 supporters of DeSantis took part in a nearly two-hour demonstration near the theme park, according to USA Today. They held posters of the governor but also waved red and black flags depicting the swastika, a Nazi symbol.

What did the officials say?

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it had taken cognizance of the matter and it strongly condemns acts of hate speech. "We are aware of these groups that aim to agitate and incite people with anti-Semitic symbols and slurs. They are also aware of the law. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office deplores hate speech in any form, but people have the First Amendment right to demonstrate," the office said.

How did Abigail Disney react to the incident?

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Roy Disney, commented that the deceased Disney co-founder was rolling in his grave watching the Nazi demonstration held near the theme park. "My grandfather is spinning in his grave," she tweeted in reaction to a clip showcasing the incident that erupted.

My grandfather is spinning in his grave. https://t.co/Qb5lV9ChbF — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) June 12, 2023

Why don't Disney and DeSantis get along?

It all began when the entertainment giant decided to oppose a controversial legislation signed by DeSantis in 2022. Dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill, it significantly inhibits classroom instructions on sexual orientation and gender identity in K-12 public schools across Florida.

Disney's criticism was hit back with DeSantis' move to strip the company of its self-governing status. The status was vital for Disney to make its own decisions, so when it was revoked, it posed a lot of obstacles especially when it came to developmental operations. Then, in late April, Disney sued the governor in a Tallahassee federal court for allegedly punishing the company for exercising its freedom of expression rights.