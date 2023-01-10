Disney Boss Bob Iger Tells Workers To Return To Office For 4 Days A Week From March

Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced that hybrid employees must return to corporate offices for four days a week from March 1, according to a memo seen by BBC. In the email, Iger stressed the importance of in-person collaboration and the role it plays in creativity, connection, and learning. Many companies, including Disney, adopted work-from-home or hybrid work models during the pandemic to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

However, as vaccination rates have risen and cases have fallen, some firms have looked to return to more normal pre-pandemic work environments. Disney's new policy is more stringent than those adopted by other large companies, which have typically required two or three in-office days for hybrid employees. Last year, Apple introduced a three-day-per-week requirement in September, while Twitter owner Elon Musk ordered nearly all Twitter employees to return to the office five days a week in November.

Bob Iger's priorities

Iger's return to the helm of Disney in November, following a stint as CEO between 2005 and 2020, was accompanied by a promise to spark renewed growth for the company and develop a successor. Iger was replaced by Bob Chapek in February 2020, a role in which he continued until Iger's return. Iger has implemented a hiring freeze while he reorganizes Disney's Media & Entertainment Distribution division and changes the company's organisational structure to give budget powers back to those who select creative projects. Disney shares have fallen around 40% over the past year, and the company has a market valuation of around $174 billion. The company has faced challenges as ad dollars dry up and consumers increasingly cut off their cable subscriptions in favor of streaming. The company's streaming service, Disney+, has also been weighed down by rising expenses.

Bob Chapek's stint and Iger's return

Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, had stepped down from his position amid controversy and financial struggles for the company. Chapek had faced criticism for his response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which led to a bill being passed to strip Disney of its special tax status in the state. He also faced a high-profile battle with Scarlett Johansson over the release of the Black Widow film and Disney's decision to release it on its streaming service while it was still showing in cinemas. The case was eventually settled, though details of the deal were not disclosed.

In addition to these controversies, Disney had disclosed that its streaming service, Disney+, had lost nearly $1.5bn in the three months ending September. Despite this, Disney still has a strong presence in the streaming industry, with over 235 million subscriptions across its three platforms, including ESPN+ and Hulu. This puts it ahead of Netflix, which has around 223 million subscribers. Iger's return to Disney led to surprise, but also with approval from investors. Walter Todd, President and Chief Investment Officer of Greenwood Capital, stated on the BBC's Today program that "Iger's track record at Disney is why he has such respect in the industry".