Disney Holds Monthly Meetings With 'advisory Council' To Flag 'insensitive' Content

Disney is holding monthly Zoom meetings with third-party representatives to identify "insensitive content" on its platform that could potentially offend a person or persons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is calling it the "advisory council", which consists of members from a broad range of groups, including from the African American Film Critics Association; CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment), etc. Disney has reportedly asked the advisory council to look for racist, sexist, and other inappropriate content in its vast library.

According to the report, Dinsey is seeking to correct the past when content used to get published without any disclaimer cautioning the viewers. Disney has added the disclaimer notice to many of its old shows and animated series, including The Jungle Book, Peter Pan, Dumbo, and others, largely due to offensive references directed towards the African Americans and the natives. Disney has also added a disclaimer to The Muppets, wherein one episode Johnny Cash can be seen singing in front of a Confederate flag, a symbol of the South during the American civil war, which was fought over the slavery issue.

'Sincere step'

One of the members of the advisory council, who attended the meetings over Zoom, said they have had some raw conversations around the content of shows and films available on Disney's platform. The representative said Disney wants to correct the past where they may have been linked to some offensive content. The representative added that the step is in the right direction as it feels "sincere" on part of the production behemoth.

The step comes months after America witnessed one of its biggest anti-racism protests as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to call for the end of systemic racism in the country. The United States is yet to recover from the unrest it saw last year, which resulted in several clashes between law enforcement and protesters.

