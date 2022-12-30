Disney Issues Behaviour Warning Against Brawls At Resorts; 'you'll Be Asked To Leave..'

Disney on Thursday issued a behavioural warning to the guests at the United States' California and Florida resorts after an uptick in fights at the parks. According to a statement added to Disneyland and Walt Disney World sections to the “Know Before You Go," guests who would not conduct themselves properly at the parks will be "kicked off the property." “We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness, and compassion. To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules," Disneyland’s warning on Dec 29 read.

Show 'common courtesy,' Disney warns

Disneyland expressed concern about the increasing feud incidences as it stated that the guests must show “common courtesy” to other guests and cast members (employees) by “not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others.” Walt Disney World in Florida also resonated a similar message asking the guests to “be the magic you want to see in the world." Furthermore, the advisory requested the visitors to treat others with respect, kindness, and compassion, and maintain the overall decorum at the parks. The parks warned that those who will be in breach of the advisory will be asked to leave the resort immediately.

Disneyland issued the warnings due to the increasing incidences of fights at the Florida resort last year. The feuds among the guests were also recorded at Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom, Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios, Living With The Land in EPCOT, and on the ferryboats to and from the Magic Kingdom. In July a huge brawl broke out between the guests at Peter Pan’s Flight resulting in head injuries to a woman. A spokesperson for Disneyland, in a statement to Fox 11 LA then, had derided the behaviour of the guests, saying: “We do not condone this type of reprehensible behaviour. Disneyland Resort security intervened swiftly, de-escalated the situation, and removed the guests from the park.” In 2019 similarly, a massive altercation took place in the Mickey’s Toontown section of Disneyland, resulting in a huge scene between at least four relatives.