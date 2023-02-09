Disney Plans To Lay Off 7,000 Workers As Company Cuts Back On Costs

One of the US tech giants, The Walt Disney Company has planned to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company, Wednesday. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call and stated that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”

With Disney, the layoff has been announced by eBay, zoom, and Secureworks in February reported Forbes.

February 7- In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, eBay has announced a 4% reduction to its workforce (500 employees), as the San Jose, California-based e-commerce company works to cut costs “with considerations of the (global) macroeconomic situation.”

February 7 - In a message to employees, Eric Yuan, the CEO of online meeting platform Zoom, unveiled plans to slash roughly 15% of the company's workforce as "the world transitions to life post-pandemic" and amid "uncertainty of the global economy"—cutting approximately 1,300 positions, after it tripled its staff at the outset of the pandemic.

February 7 - Atlanta-based cybersecurity company Secureworks announced in an SEC filing it will cut 9% of its staff (estimated to affect roughly 225 of its nearly 2,500 employees, according to PitchBook), as it looks to reduce spending amid a "time when some world economies are in a period of uncertainty."

Like many other US tech giants across the country, Disney has been planning to make the changes to reduce costs in a “challenging economic environment.” “Targeting $5.5 billion of cost savings across the company” and that the layoffs will “help achieve this,” said CEO Iger. However, there has been no information about which all departments would be affected by the layoffs.

“Our priority is the enduring growth and profitability of our streaming business,” said CEO Iger. Further, he added, “Our current forecasts indicate Disney Plus will hit profitability by the end of fiscal 2024, and achieving that remains our goal.”

Iger has established three core divisions at the company: Disney entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Parks experiences and products, as per media reports. Even after the lay of Iger still holds the vision on streaming despite a decline in subscriber growth. However, Disney Plus has added as many as 2 lakh subscribers in the US and Canada, while it's international offering (excluding Hotstar) saw an increase of 1.2 million members.