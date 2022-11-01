‘Disturbing & Unacceptable’ Says Kansas Police After Halloween Shooting Kills One

A Halloween House party in Kansas city witnessed a deadly end as 100 High-school aged students became victims of another mass shooting that happened during the Halloween Weekend. One person was killed and as many as 6 were injured on Monday night, AP reported. Expressing his frustration, Kansas Police Chief Karl Oakman called the incident “Disturbing and Unacceptable.”

This is not the only mass shooting incident the USA witnessed during the Halloween weekend. The Washington Post reported that around 9 other mass shooting incidents occurred during the Halloween weekend.

Uninvited guests opened fire when denied entry: Police chief Karl Oakman

The Kansas City police chief Karl Oakman told KMBC that the invite-only house party had “70 to 100 High-school aged students” celebrating Halloween. Oakman then stated that the individuals unknown to the homeowners got in, uninvited. When they were requested to leave the chief stated that they started shooting “randomly towards the house”.

The police were dispatched and no arrests were made on Monday night. Oakman then asserted that around “5 to 7 individuals have been shot and 1 has been confirmed dead.”

Among those injured, the Kansas City police chief stated that two are in critical condition and they are yet to get a confirmation on the state of the other 4 who were injured. While describing the suspects, Oakman said that the suspects were in a Dark or Grey SUV. The information about the party was posted on social media.

Asserting his Frustration Oakman called the shooting “disturbing and unacceptable”. Reiterating the increase in mass shootings, Oakman said “Everyone has guns now. We need to be smarter than this.”

More than 9 mass shooting incidents have occurred during the Halloween period

The Kansas City house party shooting was not just one event that happened in the USA during the Halloween weekend. Several incidents took place across the country, from Florida to California.