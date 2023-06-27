Diwali To Soon Be An Official Holiday In New York

In a major moment of celebration especially for the Indian American community in New York, the city will add one more holiday to its list of official public holidays - the festival of Diwali. Acknowledging the growth and contribution of the New York's South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams announced on June 26 he was proud to announce his fight to get the Indian festival of lights Diwali to be added in the government’s list of holidays. Notably the proposal still needs to be signed by the Governor.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is celebrated in October or November, depending on the lunar calendar. The announcement was made after a legislation was enacted recently by the state lawmakers to announce Diwali holiday for the biggest school system in the US.

We've been fighting to make #Diwali an @NYCSchools holiday for a long time. Join us now at City Hall. https://t.co/QWctGPENLN — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2023

‘Proud to have stood in the fight’

New York Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement, "I'm so proud to have stood with Assemblymember @JeniferRajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday. I know it's a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali!." the Mayor wrote on Twitter.

Expressing confidence the Governor Kathy Hochul will ratify the bill announcing Diwali as an official holiday, the Mayor said he was ‘confident’ the bill will not face any hurdles. The measure still has to be inked into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. The new holiday will replace "Brooklyn-Queens Day" on the school holiday calendar.

The New York state assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar following the announcement tweeted and said, "My press conference with @NYCMayor today at City Hall. I was proud to lead and win the fight to make Diwali a School Holiday, alongside Mayor Eric Adams." According to the officials about 2,00,000 people in the New York city celebrate Diwali including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists. A Democrat from Queens, Representative. Grace Meng, introduced the legislation in May proposing Diwali to to be announced as a federal holiday.

Meng Tweeted and said, “For years, I’ve pushed to make #Diwali a school holiday in NYC, and today I’m thrilled to stand with @NYCMayor and @DOEChancellor as we announce that it will happen.”

She further added, “Thank you @JeniferRajkumar & @SenJoeAddabbo for sponsoring the legislation in the state legislature & thanks to the advocates who worked behind the scenes. As we celebrate this historic moment, I will continue pushing my bill in Congress to make a Diwali a federal holiday.”

Thank you @JeniferRajkumar & @SenJoeAddabbo for sponsoring the legislation in the state legislature & thanks to the advocates who worked behind the scenes. As we celebrate this historic moment, I will continue pushing my bill in Congress to make a Diwali a federal holiday! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ZImj4qD7Jl — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) June 26, 2023

Diwali as a federal holiday in US soon?

Pertinently, the US Congress may soon pass the Diwali Day Act thereby giving Diwali the status of a federal holiday in the United States of America. Congressman Jim Himes recently agreed to support a bill introduced in the US Congress.

The Diwali Day Act was introduced by New York Congresswoman Grace Meng, it would make the ‘Festival of Lights’ the 12th federally recognised holiday in the US when it is passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

In April, Diwali was announced as an official state holiday in the state of Pennsylvania. Senator Nikil Saval said, “The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill.”

