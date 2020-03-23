The Debate
US: DNA Evidence From Cigarette Helps Florida Police Solve 35-year-old Murder Mystery

US News

In an astonishing discovery, DNA evidence from a discarded cigarette has led Florida police to arrest a man on suspicion of murdering a woman 35 years ago.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Murder Mystery

In an astonishing discovery, DNA evidence from a discarded cigarette has led Florida police to arrest a man on suspicion of murdering a woman 35 years ago. According to the reports, Daniel  Wells (57) was arrested and charged earlier this week at Pensacola for the murder of Tonya McKinley.

As per the reports, McKinley was found strangled and sexually assaulted on New Year’s Day in the year of 1985, leaving behind a baby son. The case has gone unsolved for a long time but police said that DNA from a public database linked Mr. Wells to her murder in Pensacola. 

Police quizzed friends and family

Pensacola police, in a statement, said that they interviewed McKinley's friends and family and also spoke to other people who were present at the local restaurant where the 23-year-old was last seen, international media reported.

Police said that their success came after comparing open-source genealogy databases with DNA evidence found near McKinley’s body. The database led Pensacola police to several different people believed to be Mr Wells’ distant cousins. After the discovery, authorities built a family tree to identify suspects and subsequent investigations led to Mr Wells.

The remarkable event has taken many by surprise and people were generous in their praises for the Pensacola Police Department for their dedicated work on the 35-year-old crime.

(Pic Credit: @CrimePhilosophy/Twitter)

First Published:
