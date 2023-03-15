DNA Test Proves That Little 'Toast' Is A 100 Per Cent Domestic Dog And Not A Coyote

A DNA test revealed that Toast, a supposedly coyote, is actually 100% canine, animal rescuers in Texas announced that it will be put up for adoption. Dallas Animal Services in a Facebook post in February said that a DNA test had been requested to establish whether the puppy which Dallas police officers found next to a dumpster was a dog, coyote, or a hybrid.

Taking to Facebook, Animal Services said that Toast's DNA test findings showed that it is a domestic dog in all but name. It is a hybrid of a German shepherd, a Siberian husky, and an Australian cattle dog, according to the DNA test. Toast will be made available for adoption, according to officials.

Animal Services said in a statement on Facebook: "Toast is a DOG! As we suspected, she turned out to be a beautiful little mutt. Her DNA results showed she is: 42% German Shepherd, 38% Siberian Husky, and 20% Australian Cattle Dog."

DNA test conducted to determine whether Toast is a dog or coyote

Dallas Police analysed the DNA of a puppy from Dallas that was saved by animal rescuers in Texas to determine whether it was a dog or a coyote. According to the official Facebook post from the Dallas Animal Services and adoption facility, the puppy, named Toast, was discovered close to a dumpster.

Since there was disagreement about whether the dog was a domestic dog or a coyote, and Dallas Animal Services stated that they were unsure as well, a DNA test was conducted. Taking to Facebook, the Animal service centere wrote: "This sweet little pup does look an awful lot like a baby fox or coyote, but our money is on just an extra adorable mixed-breed puppy!"

Officer Jacqui Sutherland of the Dallas Animal Services' Wildlife Animal Services has fostered Toast. Officer Sutherland has been awaiting his DNA test results (just to be sure!). She did, however, think that the pup is probably a domestic dog, perhaps an Australian shepherd mix.

They also emphasised the necessity for everyone to maintain the wildlife's untamed state in that Facebook post. Moreover, they supplied an emergency number in case anyone saw a wild animal and cautioned that coyotes are not dogs and that you should never, ever approach a baby wild animal.