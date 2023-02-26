DNA Test To Determine If The Texas's Puppy ,Toast, Is A Coyote Or Australian Shepherd Mix

A puppy from Dallas, who was rescued by Animal rescuers in Texas, got DNA tested by Dallas Police to verify if it was a dog or a coyote. The puppy named Toast was found near a dumpster, according to the official Facebook post by the Dallas Animal Services and adoption center. The DNA test was taken after there was confusion about whether the canine was a domestic dog or a coyote, and Dallas Animal Services said they weren't sure, either.

DNA test of puppy

Taking to Facebook, the Animal service center wrote, "This sweet little pup does look an awful lot like a baby fox or coyote, but our money is on just an extra adorable mixed-breed puppy!"



A little Toast has been fostered by Officer Jacqui Sutherland, the Dallas Animal Services' Wildlife Animal Services. Officer Sutherland has been awaiting his DNA test results (just to be sure!). However, she believed that the puppy is likely a domestic dog, possibly an Australian shepherd mix. Further, in that Facebook post, they also reminded everyone that they need to keep the wildlife wild. Further, they have warned that Coyotes are not dogs and you should never, ever touch a baby wild animal and shared an emergency number if anyone witnesses a wild animal.

"Please do not touch, feed, socialize, play with, or otherwise engage with wildlife. Keeping our wild neighbors safe means letting them be and observing from a distance. Respect wildlife, save wildlife!", read the Facebook post by the Dallas Animal Services.

Toast is a Coyote or not would be clarified after the DNA test that comes back in the next two weeks, until then he would not be available for adoption. he would be available for adoption after being proven as an all-domestic dog, reported a local Dallas news agency.