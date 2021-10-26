'Do Not Blame LGBTQ Community': Dave Chappelle Breaks Silence On Netflix Show Controversy

For the first time, Comedian Dave Chappelle, on Monday, addressed the transgender controversy at Netflix in its entirety, in a video posted on his Instagram account five days after about 100 protestors demonstrated near the streaming company’s headquarters.

The outrage began after Netflix opted to show Dave Chappelle's new comedy special, 'The Closer', which many believed, despises transgender people.

The comedian leaves no stone unturned to make people mad by delivering jokes that offend or tell uncomfortable truths. In his latest special, he went in-depth about his relationship with the LGBTQ community, revealing some off-color jokes he's delivered over the years. Chappelle said in the video,

It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to transgender employees at Netflix and I refused. That is not true. If they had invited me I would have accepted it. Although I am confused about what we are speaking about ... You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore. I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames this as me versus that community, it’s not what it is. Do not blame the LBGTQ community for any of this sh*t. This has nothing to do with them. It’s about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say.





In his video, Chappelle addressed the transgender community, saying,

I’m more than willing to give you an audience but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands.

Chappelle stated that the meeting must satisfy three conditions. The first condition was that participants must watch The Closer in its entirety. Secondly, he said that he would decide the time and location, and third, he said that audience must accept that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.

Gadsby, a comedian whose Netflix specials have been a hit, earlier slammed Netflix's co-chief executive Ted Sarandos for backing Chappelle. Sarandos defended Chappelle, promising to keep the show online no matter how much backlash the company receives. This show is currently #3 on Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S.

What did Dave Chappelle say about his stand-up specials?

In three of his most recent Netflix stand-up specials, Chappelle has made several jokes about transgender people.

According to Chappelle, people who only hear his soundbites rather than entire shows are the ones who are most outraged. He claims that his jokes are aimed at white people rather than the LGBTQ community, and that they are retaliatory to the way certain white people continue to oppress Black people.

At the end of the video, Chappelle pledged to stop performing material about the LGBTQ community.

"I’m done talking about it. All I ask of your community, with all humility: Will you please stop punching down on my people?"

IMAGE: AP