Do Voters Want Biden To Run In 2024 US Presidential Elections? Here Is What Exit Polls Say

The US midterms have made the gates open for both GOP and Democrats to form a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. However, the Democrats have a bigger challenge on their hands, due to US President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings. On November 9th, CNN reported that more than two-thirds of voters for house candidates do not want President Biden to run for re-election in 2024.

According to the early results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research, more than 7 in 10 independent voters and approximately 9 in 10 Republican voters do not want Biden to run for re-election in 2024. The figures when it comes to the Democratic voters didn't look favourable as less than 6 in 10 voters have thought that he should run again.

When it comes to voters’ satisfaction with the Biden administration, just under 6 in 10 independent voters have an unfavourable view of Biden and about the same disapproval of the job he’s doing as the president. While the democratic voters still have a favourable opinion of the Biden administration with slightly more than 1 in 10 people disapproving of the job he’s doing, the GOP voters have the figures reaching as high as 9 in 10 voters, unsatisfied with the works of the administration.

Age becomes one of the major concerns for the gaffe-prone President

During his run as the President of the USA, Joe Biden is known for his numerous gaffes in 2 years. Biden is now known for fumbling his words and stumbling while walking. While many have concerns about his age, others mock the goof-ups of the US president.

One such incident happened on Monday when the 79-year-old President attended a Democratic rally in New York ahead of the midterms. Biden stumbled on stage and appeared slightly confused before returning to his speech. Last month, the US president was struggling to leave the stage after giving a speech in Pennsylvania.

While the current US President has a low approval rating, his predecessor former US President Donald Trump has worse figures. According to CNN, only about 37% of voters in this year’s midterms expressed a favourable view of Trump, However, voters have a more positive view of the Republican party than Trump himself, with 43% viewing the party favourably.