Doctors Without Borders Aids Overstretched Local Authorities And Charities In US States

French Non-Profit Organisation, Doctors without Border or Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is now aiding healthcare workers in the US, a move to heal the worst COVID-19 affected nation. The Geneva-based organisation, which usually works in the conflict zones has now stepped up to heal overworked local authorities and underprivileged communities across America. According to reports, MSF has sent a team of 50 members to the US mainland, who are now working to help the “underserved community” in New York, Florida, New Mexico, the Navajo Nation and Peurto Rico.

New York

The team has collaborated with soup kitchens, residential housing groups and other aid groups to improve virus prevention in the worst-hit US state. Team members are reportedly distributing masks, sleeping bags, toiletry kits and clothing to those who need it. According to reports, the Doctors Without Borders staff has also provided over 1000 cell phone to people in a bid to help them access medical facilities.

NYC #COVID19 Update: We're operating a free mobile shower facility for people experiencing homelessness - many places where people used to shower are closed.



Also offering toiletries, socks, and info on add'l services for people who currently lack access to hygiene facilities. pic.twitter.com/h5hl4y96qn — Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) May 11, 2020

Florida

In Immokalee, Florida, the MSF team is now providing health consultations to poor and rural communities. In addendum, the workers in coalition with local groups are also providing free COVID-19 tests to migrant farmers. According to John Hopkins University, Florida has reported 63, 938 cases till now.

US UPDATE: We've begun working in SW Florida to assist migrant farmworkers particularly susceptible to contracting COVID-19:



- public health education campaign

- testing

- mobile clinic: tablet-based telemedicine consultations for unmet medical issues https://t.co/2J8koGt44I — Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) May 18, 2020

Peurto Rico

Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from earthquakes earlier this year, has reported 3,935 cases as of now. In the US territory, MSF plans to set up mobile clinics as it continues to deal with a shortage of protective gears. According to reports, in some hospitals, the workers are allowed to switch their masks once in every week indicating shortage of medical gears.

New Mexico and the Navajo Nation

In Navajo Nation, which stretches across three US states, communities were aided by a team of NSF which was dispatched earlier this year. Speaking to international media reports, a member of the organisation confirmed that MSF was working with with the Pueblos north of Albuquerque.

